Literary Review

Issue 507 Jonathan Meades on modern British architecture * Claudia FitzHerbert on Jean Rhys * Ali Smith's motorcycle diary * Alwyn Turner on the birth of pop * William Boyd on Chelsea * Marc Mulholland on the Cato Street conspiracy * Paul Lay on C L R James * Joanna Moncrieff on psychiatry * Dmitri Levitin on the history of science * Peter Parker on male beauty * Carl Miller on crypto * Michael Burleigh on fraud in the shipping industry * Megan Walsh on Chinese science fiction * Sarah Watling on the history of reading * Keith Miller on Patrick McCabe * Hannah Rosefield on Elif Batuman * and much, much more…
The Current Issue
Jonathan Meades
Modern Buildings in Britain: A Gazetteer
By Owen Hatherley
Owen Hatherley blithely claims that this massive tour de force is ‘a guide to the place … you’re visiting, or a place you want to visit’. Pull the other one, squire. The notion of Owen Hatherley, Tripadvisor, is sheerly preposterous, though it may appeal to a tremulous publisher figuring out how to market this behemoth. He is really a polemicist, ready to take issue with anyone, including himself. His insistent invitations to look are heavy with allusions, catholic comparisons and quiet asides. The result of his tireless labour is an oblique, partial, lopsided survey of Britain throughout the long modernist century; and no matter what a platoon of celluloid collars and... read more
More Articles from this Issue
Claudia FitzHerbert
I Used to Live Here Once: The Haunted Life of Jean Rhys
By Miranda Seymour
In 1974, at the age of eighty-four, Jean Rhys was asked in a television interview whether she would prefer to write or be happy were she to live her life over again. ‘Oh, happiness!’ she replied without missing a beat. Rhys had been channelling unhappiness since the publication of her first volume of short stories in 1927. The four novels she published before the war chart journeys... read more
Ali Smith
Temple of Vespa
Has anyone ever moped on the back of a moped? I’ve a feeling it wouldn’t be possible. Not that I was feeling in any way mopey about the prospect of an afternoon spent signing hardbacks at various bookshops in London, a thing near unimaginable not so long ago, a kind of dream after the general Covid isolation we’ve all been in. On the contrary, I was lightheaded with delight at the thought. (Lightheaded? A symptom. Better test.) Especially since... read more
William Boyd
Built in Chelsea: Two Millennia of Architecture and Townscape
By Dan Cruickshank
In 1988, we – the Boyds – were looking to move to a bigger house in Fulham, where we were then living. But by haphazard miracle we ended up buying a house in the heart of Chelsea, between the King’s Road and the Thames, and have never moved. It’s impossible to imagine living anywhere else. Chelsea in 1988 was markedly different from Chelsea in 2022. For example, many of the houses... read more
Marc Mulholland
Conspiracy on Cato Street: A Tale of Liberty and Revolution in Regency London
By Vic Gatrell
On 23 February 1820, a party of soldiers and watchmen swooped on a huddle of men in dingy quarters on Cato Street, near Edgware Road in London. There was a brief but desperate struggle by the light of guttering candles. Constable Smithers was run through with a well-aimed sword thrust by Arthur Thistlewood and died almost immediately, but the twenty or so men present were quickly taken into custody. Within hours, the news... read more
Michael Burleigh
Dead in the Water: Murder and Fraud in the World’s Most Secretive Industry
By Matthew Campbell and Kit Chellel
At 3am on 6 July 2011, the USS Philippine Sea, on piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden, received a radio distress message: ‘Coalition warship, coalition warship, this is Brillante Virtuoso. We are under attack.’ There were pirates on board and the ship was on fire. After abandoning ship, the tanker’s mainly Filipino crew, along with their packed suitcases, were picked up by the US cruiser from a large lifeboat. The Brillante’s captain explained... read more
Keith Miller
Poguemahone
By Patrick McCabe
The title of Patrick McCabe’s ambitious and disturbing new novel is a compressed and smoothed-out rendering of the Gaelic words for ‘kiss’, ‘my’ and ‘arse’. Even readers of a non-Celtic persuasion are likely to recognise it, whether from Buck Mulligan’s attack on stage Irishry in Ulysses (‘Pogue mahone! Acushla machree! It’s destroyed we are from this day!’) or from the name of the rambunctious punk-folk band fronted by snaggle-toothed rhapsode Shane MacGowan, who may have imbibed the Joyce line with ... read more
Sign Up to our newsletterReceive free articles, highlights from the archive, news, details of prizes, and much more.
@Lit_Review
Follow Literary Review on Twitter
'It soon becomes clear that what we have in our hands (or, given its hefty 600-odd pages, on our desks) is a peculiar kind of haunted-house drama.'
Patrick McCabe's 'Poguemahone' is 'ambitious and disturbing', says @funesdamemorius.
https://literaryreview.co.uk/it-started-with-a-kiss
'This is entertainment of the highest class.'
@NJCooper_crime reviews new thrillers by Mick Herron, Kassandra Montag, @LVaughanwrites, @AuthorSJBolton, @ajaychow, @tombradby, @SaraParetsky, @writejemmawayne & @GillianMAuthor.
https://literaryreview.co.uk/may-2022-crime-round-up
'The day Simon and I Vespa-d from Daunt to Daunt to John Sandoe to Hatchards to Goldsboro, places where many of the booksellers have become my friends over the years, was the one with the high puffy clouds, the very strong breeze, the cool-warm sunlight.'
https://literaryreview.co.uk/temple-of-vespa