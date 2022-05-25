Literary Review

The Current Issue

Issue 507 Jonathan Meades on modern British architecture * Claudia FitzHerbert on Jean Rhys * Ali Smith's motorcycle diary * Alwyn Turner on the birth of pop * William Boyd on Chelsea * Marc Mulholland on the Cato Street conspiracy *  Paul Lay on C L R James * Joanna Moncrieff on psychiatry * Dmitri Levitin on the history of science * Peter Parker on male beauty * Carl Miller on crypto * Michael Burleigh on fraud in the shipping industry * Megan Walsh on Chinese science fiction * Sarah Watling on the history of reading * Keith Miller on Patrick McCabe * Hannah Rosefield on Elif Batuman *  and much, much more…

Jonathan Meades

Modern Buildings in Britain: A Gazetteer

By Owen Hatherley

Owen Hatherley blithely claims that this massive tour de force is ‘a guide to the place … you’re visiting, or a place you want to visit’. Pull the other one, squire. The notion of Owen Hatherley, Tripadvisor, is sheerly preposterous, though it may appeal to a tremulous publisher figuring out how to market this behemoth. He is really a polemicist, ready to take issue with anyone, including himself. His insistent invitations to look are heavy with allusions, catholic comparisons and quiet asides. The result of his tireless labour is an oblique, partial, lopsided survey of Britain throughout the long modernist century; and no matter what a platoon of celluloid collars and... read more

More Articles from this Issue

William Boyd

Built in Chelsea: Two Millennia of Architecture and Townscape

By Dan Cruickshank

In 1988, we – the Boyds – were looking to move to a bigger house in Fulham, where we were then living. But by haphazard miracle we ended up buying a house in the heart of Chelsea, between the King’s Road and the Thames, and have never moved. It’s impossible to imagine living anywhere else. Chelsea in 1988 was markedly different from Chelsea in 2022. For example, many of the houses... read more

Marc Mulholland

Conspiracy on Cato Street: A Tale of Liberty and Revolution in Regency London

By Vic Gatrell

On 23 February 1820, a party of soldiers and watchmen swooped on a huddle of men in dingy quarters on Cato Street, near Edgware Road in London. There was a brief but desperate struggle by the light of guttering candles. Constable Smithers was run through with a well-aimed sword thrust by Arthur Thistlewood and died almost immediately, but the twenty or so men present were quickly taken into custody. Within hours, the news... read more

Michael Burleigh

Dead in the Water: Murder and Fraud in the World’s Most Secretive Industry

By Matthew Campbell and Kit Chellel

At 3am on 6 July 2011, the USS Philippine Sea, on piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden, received a radio distress message: ‘Coalition warship, coalition warship, this is Brillante Virtuoso. We are under attack.’ There were pirates on board and the ship was on fire. After abandoning ship, the tanker’s mainly Filipino crew, along with their packed suitcases, were picked up by the US cruiser from a large lifeboat. The Brillante’s captain explained... read more

Keith Miller

Poguemahone

By Patrick McCabe

The title of Patrick McCabe’s ambitious and disturbing new novel is a compressed and smoothed-out rendering of the Gaelic words for ‘kiss’, ‘my’ and ‘arse’. Even readers of a non-Celtic persuasion are likely to recognise it, whether from Buck Mulligan’s attack on stage Irishry in Ulysses (‘Pogue mahone! Acushla machree! It’s destroyed we are from this day!’) or from the name of the rambunctious punk-folk band fronted by snaggle-toothed rhapsode Shane MacGowan, who may have imbibed the Joyce line with ... read more

